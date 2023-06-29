GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Somewhat hidden in plain sight in Grundy County, you’ll find a natural cave that’s home to hundreds of concerts each year.

Located just over an hour outside of Music City, you’ll find a concert experience unlike any other.

“There’s nothing like a concert at the Caverns. You can go to the ends of the earth and you’re not going to find an experience like this,” explained Joe Lurgio, General Manager of The Caverns.

The Caverns is one of the largest caves in America, located in the Grundy County town of Pelham.

“It’s over 185 feet wide, which is the largest, widest, natural cave opening in the United States right now,” said Lurgio.

And the name of the cave is fitting. Titled Big Mouth, it’s one of 28 caves on the property but this one proves to be just as exciting for artist as it is for fans.

“The craziest thing about a concert here is you’re not only experiencing it for yourself in this beautiful unique space that you can’t really see anywhere else. But the artist is experiencing it too with you.”

Artists dream of achieving a cave-like sound in recording sessions, but at The Caverns, it’s all natural.

“The audio in here is something artist dream of.”

And the secret is simple: less is more.

“We really extenuate the cave, the sound, and it makes for a unique experience unlike anything else,” said Lurgio.

There was no need to add unnecessary sound production, they’d rather play off what the cave already offers.

“She is really.. the heartbeat of everything we do is the cave. We let the cave direct us.”

From hip hop to rock n roll, the unique concert venue can fit up 1,200 fans inside.

“Walking into this cave system really ignites a different, it gets imaginations flowing, in both the fans and the bands. It’s just a synergized energy you can’t get anywhere else,” said Lurgio.

The Caverns essentially takes music and adventure and creates a natural space for the two to exist.

“We’re basically taking something natural and accentuating it and inviting people into this space that was already here we just made a pass for you to come in and enjoy it.”

A convenient by-product of the cave is it’s natural air conditioning that makes for the perfect escape in the Tennessee heat – open for anyone to cool off and catch a concert in this summer.