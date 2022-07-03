GRUNDY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — There are many hidden gems along the trails of Tennessee – like waterfalls. You can find many of them among the landscapes of Tennessee’s 56 State Parks.

Tennessee State Park Naturalist Randy Hedgepath has been working in the park service for almost 40 years.

He told News 2 that Greeter Falls is just one of his favorites.

“It has two drops. The Upper Fall is about 12 feet and people like to stand underneath that one. The other one has a big swimming pool which people enjoy. It’s about 70 feet,” Hedgepath explained.

Greeter Falls sits right outside Altamont in Grundy County in the Savage Gulf State Natural Area.

While it’s only a half-mile hike, Hedgepath warned it’s not an easy path. It can be bumpy, rocky and somewhat slick. Plus, to get to the Lower Fall you have to use a spiral staircase that takes you down to the pool.

Greeter Falls in Savage Gulf State Park (WKRN photo)

