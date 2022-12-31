NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From waterfalls, to ancient markings in caves, and a hidden city under a lake, there are numerous areas of Tennessee that can be considered hidden gems.

News 2 has explored more than a dozen of those places in the last year as well as the people and events that have helped shape our state.

Places

Lost town of Willow Grove: It lies beneath Dale Hollow Lake. In 1942 the state purchased the town to create Dale Hollow Dam and Reservoir, which led to the town’s submersion.

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – Home of George Dickel Whisky: A Coffee County distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”

America’s oldest cave art: The art was found in undisclosed locations. But, one in particular, discovered within the Cumberland Plateau was drawn 6,000 years ago – the oldest to date in North America.

Greeter Falls: The waterfall is just one of many hidden gems that can be found along the trails of Tennessee’s State Parks.

Ruskin Cave: Ruskin Cave claims fame as one of Tennessee’s most beautiful natural wonders. It was also home to a Utopian colony in 1894.

Gray Fossil site: Located in East Tennessee, the Gray Fossil site was discovered in 2000 when TDOT crews were going to make road repairs. So far more than 30,000 specimens of fossils – some you can’t find anywhere else – have been catalogued there.

Moai replicas: Tullahoma is the home of several replica Moai head statues that can be found near the CSX railroad track on Marbury Road.

People

David ‘Davy’ Crockett: A real-life folk hero, model for the all-American frontiersmen, and one of the most famous Tennesseans.

Return Johnathan Meigs III: After being named Tennessee’s first librarian, Meigs created a meticulously detailed system to help preserve the state’s history for generations to come.

Major Eugene C. Lewis: In addition to being one of the engineers who masterminded the elaborate Centennial Exposition and Parthenon, Lewis also left a lasting legacy on several city parks. Also, noteworthy, his gravesite in Mount Olivet Cemetery, which is a pyramid.

Events

Dutchman’s Curve train disaster: On July 9, 1918, more than 100 people were killed in a train crash at Dutchman’s Curve, which is still memorialized on a stretch of Richland Creek greenway on White Bridge Pike.

Nashville reservoir break: The 8th Avenue reservoir in Nashville remains the largest one for the city despite a collapse that occurred on n November 5, 1912, sending around 25 million gallons of water crashing down.