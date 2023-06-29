MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Off Old Lacassas Road in Murfreesboro stands a unique statue showcasing the Geographic Center of Tennessee…..well kind of.

“The monument marks the place where Rutherford County and Murfreesboro supporters wanted the Capital to be placed,” said Greg Tucker.

Wait the capital?

“Trivia won’t buy you a meal, but it might make it entertaining conversation,” said Tucker.

The person who knows this story is Greg Tucker, Rutherford County’s official historian.

“So initially the legislature and the other functions of the state government were in Knoxville,” he said.

Tennessee’s population started moving west, meaning the state capital needed a new home.

“A representative…a delegate from Williamson County in the midst of the argument back and forth about where it should be, and what’s wrong with Nashville, and what’s good about Murfreesboro, said that the only equitable way to position the state capital would be to put it in the center of the state,” said Tucker.

So a University of Nashville professor was contacted and given two days to provide an answer.

“He announced in his letter that the center of the state according to his calculations was one and a half mile due east from Murfreesboro,” said Tucker.

That was in 1834.

It wasn’t until 1842 that legislatures needed to make a decision about where to put the state capital. The professor’s exact location in Murfreesboro though wasn’t ideal.

“There was nothing there suitable or available,” said Tucker. “You can imagine if someone came up and said hey we want to come up and take your farm and build a capital…that’s not going to happen.”

After more debates the state capital found its new and final home in Nashville in 1843.

So with no state capital, but a really good story, Tucker and his colleagues came up with an idea decades later.

“In 1976 the (Rutherford County) Historic Society was looking for a bicentennial project, and came up with an idea of getting a monument erected to celebrate our being the geographic center of the state,” he said.

While the exact center is only 200 yards east of the marker, the monument serves as a reminder of what Murfreesboro lost, but also gained.

If you visit the Rutherford County Courthouse you can find a statue that shares the resolution officially making Murfreesboro the State Capital back in 1818.

The Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau says they do use this unique to market events and conferences.

You can learn more about the Geographic Center of Tennessee HERE.