MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas. Savage Gulf is maintained and operated by Tennessee State Parks and sits within the South Cumberland State Park. Spanning nearly 16,000 acres in Grundy and Sequatchie Counties, there’s a lot to see in this Tennessee wilderness.

Aaron Reid, the Park Ranger for Savage Gulf, says that this area makes it easy to experience nature, “you’re driving on the interstate one minute and then the next minute you’re down in the bottom of this beautiful gorge just surrounded by wilderness, you could say it’s pretty amazing really.”

(Photo: WKRN)

For those looking for solitude, a visit to Savage Gulf during the week can be just the thing, “Savage Gulf is still relatively unknown. As far as state parks go in Tennessee, it’s really off the beaten path. We get relatively low visitation, especially during the week. So if you’re looking for, you know, solitude, you need to recharge your batteries – come to Savage Gulf, especially during the week and you will most likely just be alone on the trail.”

Savage Gulf boasts attractions ranging from waterfalls to wildflowers along with sandstone cliffs and picturesque gorges. Visitors can hike, swim, rock climb, and camp.

Reid says that visiting is like going back in time, “the vastness of Savage Gulf can really not be overstated. You can stand at any of our overlooks and you will not see any sign of development at all. The way I really like to look at it is like you’re looking back in time and seeing the forest as it once was.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Stone Door and Greeter Falls are two of Savage Gulf’s most popular attractions. Stone Door is a 10 foot wide, 100 foot deep crack in the earth that opens up into the gorge below. It’s only a 20-minute hike from the ranger’s station and you’ll want to bring your camera to catch the stunning views from the overlooks you’ll run into along the way.

“Greeter Falls is also very popular. It’s located at the Savage Gulf west entrance. And it’s a pretty difficult half-mile hike to the waterfall, but it’s well worth it. It’s the most popular in the summertime because it’s a great place to swim,” said Reid.

There’s something for everyone at this beautiful piece of Tennessee wilderness.