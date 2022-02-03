PINSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Madison County nestled between Jackson and Henderson, explore the unique site of Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park a link to the lineage of indigenous communities.

“It’s amazing that we have these world-class archaeological sites, literally in our backyard here in Tennessee,” said Park Manager, Tim Poole. “You’re getting me excited, and I see them every day. I love it.”

His desire to share stories about the national historic landmark is as captivating as the earthen enclosures on display. “Our most centerpiece point of the park is the second tallest of prehistoric Woodland Era mounds and that’s roughly a little over 2,000 years old. It’s 72 feet tall. The viewscape is absolutely amazing,” Poole explained.

(Photo: WKRN)

Sauls Mound provides a vantage point of roughly six miles. Sauls, along with other mounds in the park, is believed to have been used for observation and cherished occasions.

“There’s a North, South, East, and West corner of these mounds. We think this was a place where people came from some distance to be able to celebrate special times of the year, have gatherings, have ceremonies,” said Poole.

The park continues that tradition with the annual Archeofest, “which is a focus on native and indigenous peoples’ history, both past and present, and a focus also on archaeology,” Poole said.

Take a hike along miles of trails which lead to picnic facilities equipt with a table and grills. Stay at the group camp where you can rent cabins. Explore the Pinson Mounds Museum designed to replicate a Native American mound. The building includes 4,500 square feet of exhibit space, an archaeological library, and an 80-seat theater.

(Photo: WKRN)

“You can read about a place and be fascinated about it all your life until you get to set foot on the place and experience, the smells and the sounds,” Poole said. “You’ll hear songbirds singing, and a wonderful breeze blowing through the trees. All those things have been experienced for more than 2,000 years. So when you come to the site, you get to become a part of it.”

And, it becomes part of you.

This year, Acheofest at Pinson Mounds State Archeological Park will take place on September 18 & 19.