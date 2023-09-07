HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in the Indian Ridge subdivision have been working with the city to slow down speeders in their subdivision for years, but the problem has only gotten worse as Hendersonville has grown.

Indian Ridge is a small subdivision that sits across from three schools where the majority of the neighborhood children walk to class every day. Neighbor Robert Bartram told News 2 despite the 25 mile per hour speed limit, drivers treat the subdivision roads like a race track when cutting through the neighborhood to get to the communities behind it.

“We feel it is just a matter of time before a senior going to be hit not seeing if it’s dark early in the morning; we’re worried about a child of ours being hit by a car, and that would just obviously be the absolute worst,” Bartram said.

This past year, the city of Hendersonville conducted a traffic study in Indian Ridge and confirmed the speeding problem, according to Bartram. Since then, the HOA has been working with Hendersonville public works, police, and the fire department to come up with solutions to slow speeders down, including proposing installing speed humps, rumble strips, digital speed signs, and line striping, which makes the road appear more narrow.

“They’ll put a yellow line in the center, and they’ll put a white line on either end,” Bartram explained. “Instead of having a 24-foot wide [lane], you’ll have a 10-foot lane. Psychologically, and the data shows and studies show that will reduce speeding some percentage. It’s not going to fix the problem, but it will help.”

The community is currently deciding what short term and long term speeding solutions to implement, some of which the HOA would be responsible for funding, and others the city would pay for.

Bartram told News 2 the neighborhood wants to set an example for other communities on how to stop speeders, because they know this issue isn’t unique to Indian Ridge.

“We hear this from friends and neighbors at all of the schools; all of the districts,” Bartram said.

Outside city limits, in District 18 of Sumner County, Commissioner Don Schmit has received an influx of complaints about speeders, especially in school zones, as more people move to Hendersonville.

“Growth is definitely making it a lot worse, because the infrastructure here is not keeping up with the growth as far as the roads,” Schmit said. “People tend to get a little more impatient getting from point a to point b because they’re stuck in traffic. You’ll see them take risks they normally wouldn’t to get to their destination a little quicker.”

Schmit told News 2 the county commission is limited in what it can do to stop speeders, and Sumner County deputies cannot always patrol for speeders, which is why he works to educate the public of the dangers of speeding and encourages them to slow down.

Hendersonville police confirmed officers have been conducting extra speeding enforcement in the Indian Ridge area.

To report speeding problems in a neighborhood in the city of Hendersonville, click here.