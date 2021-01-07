Hendersonville PD use LPR cameras to discover crime patterns

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More cities are turning to License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras to help fight crime in their communities. Hendersonville uses the technology at nine strategic locations, documenting cars coming and going from the city.

Police say the cameras make the city safer and helping solve crimes that were considered unsolvable.

Hendersonville Police Commander, Scott Ryan, recalled a house shooting in July 2019, “When we get there, there’s a minimal amount of evidence and no apparent motive.”

Police obtained home surveillance showing a light-colored vehicle leaving the area. “The footage was so far from the road, any detail was not possible to extract from what we were looking at,” said Ryan.

Detectives checked LPR cameras in the area and came up with leads.

“We saw some corroborating evidence and the manhunt was on…”

The LPR technology helped police find Anthony Privitera, who authorities say shot up the wrong home as part of a drug-related altercation, in just one day.

“This was not a solvable crime, without the aid of this LPR system,” said Ryan.

Ryan says they have been able to find significant information because the cameras.

“From this system in particular, we’ve learned that we have a significant volume of crime that is committed by people in stolen vehicles coming here from other jurisdictions. Now we have a tool to put us on high alert, when those vehicles enter our city and we have a tool to catch them…”

Ryan says the cameras are like having multiple sets of eyes to watch critical points in the city to protect the community, “If you vote against this type of technology, you are slapping a victim in the face.”

The police reiterate the cameras are not looking into vehicles and they are not looking at traffic violations. They look at license plates to help solve crimes and have been instrumental in finding missing people.

Though they wouldn’t specify where the cameras are, police said they use nine critical points, taking into account where exits and entrances are into the city, as well as, crime patterns and predicted crime patterns.

News 2 is digging deeper into the impact of these LPR cameras and the probability of them expanding into other communities. See our special reports “Lights, Camera, Caught” in every newscast Thursday, January 7.