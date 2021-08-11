Help for domestic violence victims in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Domestic violence resulted in 90 murders across Tennessee last year. Almost 70,000 domestic violence related offenses were also reported in that same time frame, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
News 2 has been working with organizations to highlight information on options and resources for victims to safely get out of threatening situations. Plus, News 2 investigates flaws in the system. Watch our special reports ‘Domestic Violence: Escaping the Danger’ all day Thursday in every newscast.
Below is a list of resources available for victims across Middle Tennessee.
|Program
|Hotline
|Areas served
|YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
| 1-800-334-4628
*Hotline is available 24/7
|Davidson County and surrounding areas
|The National Domestic Violence Hotline
*Online chat is available
|1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
*Hotline is available 24/7
|National
|Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence
|1-800-356-6767
*Hotline is available 24/7
|State of Tennessee
|Center of Hope
|931-381-8580
*Hotline is available 24/7
|Maury and surrounding counties
|Genesis House
|1-800-707-5197 or 931-526-5197
|Putnam and surrounding counties
|Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
*Online chat is available
|1-800-656-HOPE (4673) *Hotline is available 24/7
|National
|Bridges Domestic Violence Center
615-599-5777
*Hotline is available 24/7
|Williamson County
|Domestic Violence Program
|615-896–2012
*Hotline is available 24/7
|Rutherford County
|Homesafe
| 615-452-4315
*Hotline is available 24/7
|Sumner, Robertson and Wilson counties
|Nashville Office of Family Safety
|615-880-1100
|Davidson County
|Morning Star Sanctuary
|615-860-0003
|Davidson County and surrounding areas
|The Mary Parrish Center
|1-800-799-7233
|Davidson County
|SafeHouse Urban Ministries
|1-866-592-6902
|Montgomery and surrounding counties
|Women are Safe Inc.
|1-800-470-1117
|Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson and Perry counties
|The Shelter Inc.
|931-762-1115
|Lawrence, Lewis, Giles and Wayne counties
|Giles County Safe Haven
|931-424-8883
|Giles County
|Haven of Hope
|1-800-435-7739
|Marshall, Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Moore and Lincoln counties
|Serenity House Women’s Shelter
|931-320-9485
|Montgomery County
|Safe Haven – Courtney’s House
|615-681-5863
|Cheatham County
|Nashville Domestic Violence Counseling Service
|615-880-3000
|Davidson County