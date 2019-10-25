The strange history of Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Gallatin was founded in 1802. And though the area is thriving today, early on the community was home to a series of unfortunate events.

“It’s a small little corner of the universe where all these bad, tragic things happened in a small amount of time,” said Allen Sircy, author of Southern Ghost Stories: Ghosts of Gallatin.

Today, Gallatin is home to more than 40,000 people. But in 1873 the population was devastated by a cholera epidemic, killing one out of every 15 people.

Gallatin faced a devastating cholera epidemic in 1873.

The town was also devasted by multiple fires. Two fires wiped out chunks of North Water Avenue in the late 1800s.

“Back then there were no [fire] codes,” Sircy explains, “So all the buildings were made of wood. If a building burned down, they’d build it back with another wood building. Two years later it burned down again. There were a lot of bad things that happened on North Water and a lot of things that were destroyed.”

After fire codes were implemented, the city started using bricks for the buildings. While Gallatin’s structures are now more stable, they’ve also played host to many strange occurrences.

Timeless Treasures in Gallatin.

One of the buildings that sits on North Water these days is Timeless Treasures, a locally owned boutique. You can find a number of fun items on the store’s shelves, including a fairy garden. “I was told [the owners] would come in in the mornings and find little pieces had been moved around in the middle of the night like someone was playing with them,” said Sircy.

The fairy garden in Timeless Treasures.

Gallatin is a city packed with a rich history and spooky phenomenons. You can see for yourself by taking a short drive to Sumner County, or picking up a copy of Sircy’s Southern Ghost Stories: Ghosts of Gallatin.