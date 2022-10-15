GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hauntings based in history. That’s how many ghost stories begin. For Allen Sircy, who considers himself a “ghostorian” of sorts, it’s hard for him to pick out just one tale to tell.

To that end, he shares stories of mysterious encounters while hosting ghost tours of historic landmarks in Gallatin during the month of October.

“If something is haunted, I want to know why it’s haunted,” he said.

A short walk from Gallatin’s historic square sits Trousdale Place.

“Trousdale Place is one of the most active places on the tour,” said Sircy, as he spoke to News 2 from a bedroom inside the house. “It’s a beautiful old mansion, and there’s all kinds of weird, crazy stories.”

Stories that could have a connection to the past.

The building has served the community in different ways throughout its 210 years of history. According to the Trousdale Place Foundation Inc., Trousdale Place was originally built in 1813. Then, it was later purchased by William Trousdale in 1836.

Home of Tennessee Governor William Trousdale. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

TN Governor William Trousdale (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Trousdale Place, including a view of a Confederate monument. ca 1980 (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

A name familiar to Tennesseans, William Trousdale served our state and country in different capacities over his lifetime. He was Tennessee’s Governor from 1849 to 1851, and then he was appointed by President Franklin Pierce to be Minister of Brazil in 1853.

Trousdsale fought in a series of wars including the War of 1812, giving him the nickname, “The War Horse of Sumner County.”

Trousdale and his wife, Mary, had seven children. After they both passed away, the house was given to their youngest son, Julius. And, according to the Trousdale Place Foundation Inc., Julius, his wife, and his daughter, Mary, all died around the same time in 1899.

That Mary is believed to still be living in the house to this day.

“She was about 18 when she passed away in the house,” Sircy said. “On the tour, somebody will take a picture of the room ,and you can see there’s a light on near the window by the bed. So, what happens is, I go up to the front steps and start talking, and the light goes off.”

Sircy, curious to why that keeps happening over and over, asked the property manager about the light.

“It turns out, there’s a lamp by her bed, but there’s no outlet there in the wall for her to plug into. So, how did that even happen?” he asked rhetorically.

Sircy said those on the tour have seen mysterious faces in the windows, some even captured in pictures.

Allen Sircy hosts Ghost of Gallatin Tour. This is the stop outside Trousdale Place.

“It’s so strange on the things we get just from this one place,” he said.

While the hauntings from Mary Trousdale have been the most talked about encounters, Sircy said there have been others too.

“Governor Trousdale’s two sons, they both suffered leg injuries during the Civil War, and they’ve had some investigators come in here and pick up men with disfigured legs. So, that’s kind of strange how they kind of put that together, not really knowing the history behind it,” Sircy explained.

However, Sircy said there’s an even stranger encounter he won’t soon forget.

“I’ve had an empath come in the home, and she brought a friend of hers who was also an empath, and as she walked in the door she collapsed. And the other empath said that a man had passed through her, and he was apologizing because he felt so bad that he had caused that,” Sircy recalled.

Trousdale Place is one of the many haunted places Sircy highlights in a new book he released this year called, Southern Ghost Stories: Ghosts of Gallatin 2.

Many of the landmarks mentioned in the book are spots seen along his ghost tours.

He hosts the tours Thursday through Sunday nights; click on this link for more information.