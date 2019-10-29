Secret tunnel under Barter Theatre

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre is the perfect place to see a play or musical – or maybe a ghost?

Theatre employees and performers say they’ve seen the ghost of Barter founder Robert Porterfield watching shows from up in the audience, in his favorite opera box.

Robert Porterfield

Aside from friendly Porterfield, a more malevolent presence haunts the Barter’s underground tunnel dating back to the Civil War.

Confederate Tunnel

Join News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck in exploring the beloved theater and haunted tunnel – said to be haunted by the ghosts of Confederate soldiers.

