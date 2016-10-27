Longtime Nashville ghost tour guide shares downtown’s spooky secrets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If there were an official spokesman for hauntings in downtown Nashville, it may very well be Frankie Harris.

“We do riding hearse tours, haunted tavern tours, downtown walking tours… On this tour we dress in costume and explore downtown,” he told News 2.

Harris has been conducting Nashville ghost tours now for 14 years.

And yes, ghosts have been seen-specifically at the Tennessee State Capitol, which is also the final resting place of the 11th president, James K. Polk, and his wife Sarah.

Every once in a while, in the chill of the night, you may be attempted to approach, but be warned.

“There are several ghost stories associated with this site, but the most common is a man in a dark suit kneeling and then evaporating as you approach,” Harris said.

Form Tennessee’s colorful political past, the Civil War, and our rich country music history through Printer’s Alley, Nashville is a virtual gold mine of ghostly tales-like Hank Sr. never getting over his ban from the Ryman stage.

“People see his image on stage and in the dressing room and in the alley between Tootsie’s and the Ryman walking back and forth,” Harris told News 2.

Come believing or not, you will leave with a new appreciation of all those that walked-or levitated-before us.

To learn more about Nashville Ghost Tours, click here for their website.