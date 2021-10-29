Is Gaylord Opryland Resort haunted? What you might see if you stay the night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Planning to spend the night at the Gaylord Opryland Resort? Allen Sircy, the author of Southern Ghost Stories Opryland, says you might be in for a spooky encounter.

There have been ghost sightings at Opryland and now Opry Mills and it seems that some of these specters also like to hang out at the resort as well.

Sircy says Mary Louise Bransford McGavock of course has made a few appearances and even scared a few people off for good.

“I’ve heard of people quitting. I was told by a woman that worked there of someone who was chased by the woman and they just never came back,” says Sircy.

If you want to have a spooky encounter, there are some locations where the spiritual activity is stronger says Sircy.

“We learned from the people that work there that it’s the magnolia part where the most activity is. You can see her there, things fall over all the time. People get eerie vibes.”

While seeing a ghost may seem spooky, they do like to have some fun.

“Multiple people have told me that they will go to the bathroom to wash their hands and they’ll turn the faucet off and they’ll walk out. Then they’ll hear something, walk back in and both of the faucets have been turned back on,” Sircy tells News 2.

Allen Sircy’s book Southern Ghost Stories Opryland is available online on Amazon.