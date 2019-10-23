Historic Gallatin BBQ joint home to live music, lively spirits

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re in the mood for good barbeque and live music while in Gallatin, look no further than Chubb’s. But you might find yourself surrounded by spirits, and we aren’t talking about the ones they serve at the bar.

Chubb’s Sports Bar & BBQ sits in the heart of Downtown Gallatin, in a building constructed in 1883. But Chubb’s is not the first business to call the location home. “It was a firehouse, a city hall, at one point it was a jail, and also a brothel,” said Allen Sircy, author of Southern Ghost Stories: Ghosts of Gallatin.

While Chubb’s is the current tenant, it seems as if some of the previous occupants weren’t ready to leave. “I’ve been told by multiple staff members that at night when they close down, they put the chairs on top of the tables. Well they’ll walk to the bathroom, walk to the kitchen, and they’ll come back to the chairs knocked off onto the floor,” said Sircy.

Others have reported hearing someone beating on one of the doors inside the women’s restroom. And that’s just downstairs.

Upstairs by the stage, Sircy says people have felt the presence of a supernatural fan, “supposedly there is the spirit of a young lady who one time worked at one of the brothels. She likes to greet the musicians who play [on the stage] and whisper in their ears.”

While that spirit seems to enjoy her time in the bar, there’s another who doesn’t seem as amused, “there’s another spirit that supposedly hangs out in the corner [booth]. She’s an older lady who kinda watches what’s going on, doesn’t really approve of what’s going on in the bar.”

Is Chubb’s haunted? Head over to Gallatin to find out for yourself. You might not see a ghost, but you’re guaranteed to find some good bbq.