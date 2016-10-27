Hank Williams Sr. known to haunt Ryman Auditorium, alley behind it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We all know what the Ryman Auditorium is famous for, but you probably didn’t know the Mother Church has a haunted history.

“The Ryman is a very haunted building. There’s a lot of great ghost stories here, everything from Confederate soldiers in the balcony to some of the country stars through history,” said Frank Harris.

Security guards have reported hearing the voices of people like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams Sr. echoing through the halls as if they’re performing on stage.

Harris told News 2 there are also eye witness accounts of spotting the stars.

“Some of the best actually happened in the alleyway between the Ryman and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge,” he said.

People have seen Hank Williams exiting the old entrance to the back of the Ryman, and occasionally see old country stars slip to the bar nearby for a drink.

“Hank, of course, is a legend at the Ryman Auditorium and was not allowed to come back at one point,” Harris explained. “SO for that reason, people think he has wanted to linger here backstage.”

As for the building’s founder, Captain Thomas Ryman built the famous venue as a church in the late 1800s.

Some say he’s still watching over his building.

“Whenever there are shows here that people think Ryman might’ve disapproved of, for moral reasons, that’s when his ghost comes forward to try to disrupt and put a stop to those shows,” Harris said.

He told News 2 Ryman has been heard stomping around and crashing things backstage.