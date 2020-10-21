Haunted car wash in Spring Hill promises service with a scare

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owners of a car wash in Spring Hill hope to provide service with a scare just in time for Halloween.

Debbi Whitlock and her husband own the Great White Express car wash on Crossing Circle in Spring Hill. Whitlock told News 2 they wanted to provide families with a COVID-19 safe Halloween haunted house experience.

Great White Express car wash on Crossing Circle

News 2 spoke with Director of Marketing, Michael Lahey who said the Whitlocks simply love Halloween and have been planning this since November.

“The ownership loves Halloween, and this is a great way to give back and have fun as well.”

He told News 2 the scares begin the moment a car hits the conveyer belt.

“This is a haunted tunnel, a haunted house on wheels if you will. We have two stations that give us the opportunity to scare you guys. We put soap on your car, giving us the element of surprise. We are going to shake your car, run our fingers across the soap, yell and scream, and have scary music in the background.”

There will also be more surprises in store in the blower room.

“We have people hidden in there too, it’s completely black and we’re going to scare people there too!”

News 2’s Alex Corradetti also spoke with Tyler Leslie, an associate. She said it’s been great to come up with this spooky concept as a team.

“Kind of being a part of something that’s not as typical as a haunted mansion or walking through something, you’re literally going through a car wash, so it’s been a fun experience.”

Leslie said that the haunted tunnel is the perfect escape during such a difficult time in the world.

“Just knowing that even in a pandemic you can still break away, and have fun. I personally hope they come out terrified, not scared, but terrified. I think that’s what’s going to be great in a carwash. You never know what could be hiding behind one of the wraps in the blower room.”

Customers who go through the car wash will also receive a goodie bag. The haunted tunnel will be open on October 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

There will be a ‘tamer version’ on October 29 in the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour for families that have younger kids.

Tickets are available for $20 dollars a car before October 20 and for $25 dollars a car after.

There is another haunted carwash in Gallatin at the Inside Out Auto Spa. That is located at 1279 South Water Avenue. The Haunted Car Wash will be on October 23-25, October 30-31 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The price of admission is $30 dollars, which includes the car wash and a haunted experience.

