Are issues in Pegram caused by the cemetery’s move years ago?

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are some strange happenings in the small town of Pegram, maybe due to something right out of “Poltergeist.”

There used to be a cemetery where houses now stand in the Harpeth Haven subdivision.

They moved some of the graves and headstones when the subdivision was built in 1970… but not all of them.

Some think problems in Pegram are a result of that very mistake.

“Several years later, there was a flood here, and one of the caskets wound up in someone’s yard. So since that time, we’ve heard about the spirits and things that go on here in were caused by this cemetery being bothered at the time for development,” explained Mayor Charles Morehead.

The coffin that floated up contained the body of Carrie Pegram Heath, the first postmistress of Pegram.

Some believe that trains often getting stuck on the track next to Highway 70 are also the spirits at work.

“There’s only one way in and out of this subdivision, and our train tracks here get blocked a whole lot. People can’t get out to go to work, they can’t get in to go home from work, the buses can’t get in to get the kids”, Morehead explained.

Numerous floods and a fire that destroyed Pegram’s only grocery store are also attributed to the forgotten gravesites.