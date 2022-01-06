CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s dubbed one of the fastest growing and most progressive counties in the nation – sprouting from a small, agricultural community into a corporate hub of sorts, with a recognizable name. Data shows Montgomery County is the 4th fastest growing county in Tennessee.

“It’s growing pain season for us,” said Vondell Richmond, a realtor with Concord Realty in Clarksville. “Clarksville is going through puberty right now,” he joked.

It’s growing fast and some can’t keep up.

“I’ve lived here for five years and just within the last five years there have been subdivisions popping up from the beginning of Montgomery County all the way up to the Kentucky border,” said Amanda Sievert, a realtor with the Ashton Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

Sievert said the Clarksville area is mostly recognized for its low cost of living and high quality of life and many are catching on – creating traffic issues among other growing pains.

According to the University of Tennessee, Clarksville is projected to gain more than 90,000 people by 2040. In the meantime, local market data shows the median sales price for a single-family home in November 2021 was around $280,000, but things are changing and fast.

“The bigger subdivisions are coming in, builders are buying the land you’re not going to get as much land and space as you may have gotten a couple of years ago,” Sievert said. “The Sango area is really what’s expanded over the last two years with new construction and making sure everyone can access it without getting traffic jams.”

Now, as you drive across Montgomery County you’ll find hundreds of acres filled with red clay waiting to be turned into new developments. “The farmers that live across the way that saw that farmland before, they’re going to see housing and apartments now,” Sievert said.

Realtors admit it’s a double-edged sword.

“How do we meet demand,” Richmond asked. “Well, new construction is the answer.”

We’re told the fastest-growing areas in Montgomery County are the Kirkwood, Rossview Road area, Irish Hills, and Farmington subdivision. Meanwhile, data shows the area by Tiny Town Road recently accounted for 27% of all of Clarksville’s growth. Realtors are also seeing more growth in the Woodlawn area, a town West of Clarksville.

Nashville housing prices are driving some buyers well outside of Davidson County. News 2 explores the opportunity and the impact in those communities in a special series Moving Out. Catch new reports in every newscast on Thursday, January 6, and on WKRN.com.

“‘Don’t come here,’ is the best advice some feel they can give others but that’s not the message we want to give,” Richmond said.

Instead, Richmond says everyone is welcome and if you can’t find a home, they’ll build one.