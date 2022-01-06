MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As metro area home prices continue to rise, more people are looking to settle well outside of the Nashville area. Maury County is one such spot — home to GM’s largest facility in North America.

Back in the day, Spring Hill was all farms with a single flashing yellow light. “No red lights or anything,” said Jill Elkins, a realtor with the Ashton Group of RE/MAX Advantage. “It’s drastically changed since I was a little girl.”

Now, somethings going up, while another something’s coming down.

“This just doesn’t stop,” said Bruce McNeilage, President of Kinloch Partners. “It’s just growing faster than I’ve ever seen it before.”

In Maury County, there are roughly 1,000 homes being built within a one-mile radius off of Port Royal Road.

“This one of the fastest-growing parts of Spring Hill,” McNeilage said.

One of the new subdivisions is called Brandon Woods. It sits south of Saturn Parkway, west of I-65, and is slated for 750 homes.

“One of the reasons Maury County is starting to boom, they don’t have to commute to an urban core like Nashville. They may be working in Spring Hill. They may telecommute,” McNeilage said.

It makes sense. A number of articles have been published showing that remote workers are springing a housing boom in smaller U.S cities.

“People can’t afford to live in Williamson County anymore, so they’re pushing down one county to Maury, and actually now, this is starting to get so expensive people are moving down to Columbia,” McNeilage said. “They drive to where it becomes affordable so once you get to a city that’s affordable that’s where you stop.”

While Maury County is less expensive than many other Tennessee counties, home prices are going up. “I bought my house last November and I’ve already been offered $150-$200K over what I paid for it last year,” Elkins said.

Data from Greater Nashville Realtors says in 2021 the median home sales price was more than $320,000 with Maury County seeing roughly 2,800 closings. Over the same time in 2016, there were only around 1,800 closings.

Zillow compiled data showing that the typical home value in Spring Hill was the highest in the county at $438,613. The typical home value in Mount Pleasant came in at the lowest in the county at $212,021.

“I think you have to grow,” Elkins said. “Our town is thriving now. It’s a huge plus. Ten years ago our square was nothing, I mean we had a few shops but now people drive to Columbia to Maury County to see what we have to offer.”

When it comes to offering up land to developers, Elkins says balance is key. “We have the land to grow, it just needs to go in phases, not all at once,” she said, adding that some in the county believe the county already gave too much land away. “Some people will say they hate it and some people will say they love it. I think it’s good for our community.”

It’s a community that just keeps attracting.