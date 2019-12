GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The history of the Great Smoky Mountains dates back thousands of years. Take a look at how it became the renowned national park it is today.

The Cherokee people have been in the region for thousands of years, with artifacts dating back nearly 10,000 years.

European settlers entered the Smokies in the 1700s.

y the 1800s, whether by land purchase or a land grant, communities grew in the foothills of the mountains.

Residents were creating a new life in the Smoky Mountains.

By the late 1890’s early 1900’s, residents started to sell their land.

Logging companies began buying up the land.

Huge trees were cut down during this time, drastically changing the landscape.

Anne and Willis Davis went out west in 1923 and saw the national parks. It gave them an idea. They wanted to preserve something for future generations in the Eastern United States.

The Davis’ started petitioning to buy up all the land to help create a national forest

Ten million dollars was needed to buy all 6,600 land tracts owned by individuals in the mountains.

The park commissions offered residents either a fair market value for their property or a lifetime lease to stay on the land.

Many took the lifetime lease. The decision resulted in a new issue though for those who took the deal. They lost the rights to their land the homes sat on.

Logging companies were selling clear-cut land $4.75 an acre and there were 18 logging companies who had major acreage.

After the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps was created as a part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal program to get young men back to work in the 1930s.

Four thousand young men worked in the park between 1933 and 1941 as part of the CCC.

“One of the park historians once said that if we had not had the CCC from 1933 to 1941, we would not have the park we had today. Because what those guys did between that time period would have taken our park employees today, 75 years to do what they did in just that short amount of time,” Brad Free, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Historian.

On September 2nd, 1940, President Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park “for the permanent enjoyment of the people.”

Janet Ivey is a special correspondent for News 2 on this report. Learn more about her here.