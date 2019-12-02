PHOTOS: A tour around Cades Cove loop

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – From cabins and churches to a scenic waterfall and working grist mill, there’s plenty to see on the loop around Cades Cove. An 11 mile, one-way, loop road circles the cove. Take a look at just some of the destinations you’ll find along the loop.
News 2 is taking a deep look in the Smokies with the digital exclusive series “The Great Smoky Mountains: The Good, The Bad, The Future”. Click here to see more.
Janet Ivey is a special correspondent for News 2 on this report. Learn more about her here.