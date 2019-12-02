PHOTOS: A tour around Cades Cove loop

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – From cabins and churches to a scenic waterfall and working grist mill, there’s plenty to see on the loop around Cades Cove. An 11 mile, one-way, loop road circles the cove. Take a look at just some of the destinations you’ll find along the loop.

John Oliver’s Cabin is one of the oldest structures in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Primitive Baptist Church is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Every headstone in the Smokies faces the same direction.

It was at one time customary for people to be buried facing the east, as part of the traditional Christian belief that the second coming of Jesus would be from the east.

Built-in 1820, the Methodist Church was constructed by a carpenter, and eventual minister, J.D. McCampbell.

Abrams Falls is named for a Cherokee chief whose village once stood a few miles downstream from this natural wonder.

Cable Mill is the only working grist mill in the Smoky Mountains.

Dan Lawson’s Place features sawn lumber and hewn logs. In addition, the pioneer cabin features a modern chimney made from bricks.

It once functioned as a post office for Cades Cove.

