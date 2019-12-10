Meet the park rangers of the Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every hero has an origin story. The park rangers of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are no different. Learn more about the men and women working to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains.

Brad Free: A Student of History

Brad Free, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Historian.

“I’ve always wanted to be a park ranger. I’ve hiked and camped in the Smokies, even back in the 1980s, and I never dreamed that a couple of years later, I would actually get a full-time job in the Smokies as an interpretive park ranger.”

Christine Houer: A Research Psychologist

Christine Houer, Park Ranger

“As a young child, my family traveled around in national parks. I always had that in mind as being a nature kid and wanting to be out there in the uniform, representing the National Park Service. It took me quite a while to get there, and quite a story to make my way to the Smokies, but that’s what started at all.”

Kristine Johnson: A Philosopher Turned Forester

Kristine Johnson, Supervisory Forester

“Every day off I was traveling to a national park or traveling somewhere to hike or backpack. So I decided I would try and make what I did, what I loved, into a career. So I jumped out of [the research] field onto the Appalachian trail as a volunteer. Learned to build the trail, lead the crews, went across the world during that time to help develop a trail program and came here about 12 years ago.”

Bill Stiver: A Wildlife Biologist

Bill Stiver, Supervisory Wildlife Biologist

“I thought about what I liked, and I ended up going back to graduate school in forestry. I worked for the forest service for about a year and a half. Then I got a job at Chickamauga Battlefield with the park service. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is it.’ I like working with people, I like sharing the story of the parks and our areas. Yet, I still get to be a scientist and still work in natural resources.”

Lisa Nagurny: A Would-be Veterinarian

Lisa Nagurny, Park Ranger

“I grew up hunting and fishing all my life and really enjoyed that throughout my childhood and teenage years and just fell into this career, if you will. I knew I wanted to work with animals.”

Flori Takaki: A Storyteller

Florie Takaki, Park Ranger

“When I was three I told my parents I was going to be a park ranger when I grew up and it was really fun to get to call and say, “Guess who offered me a job,” and they, of course, have supported me every bit of the way and have loved every moment of it.”

