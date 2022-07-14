NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More and more people identify with the job title, Gamer. For some, it’s a lucrative living thanks to advancements in online streaming services.

At 30-years-old, Stephen Ellis, known in the gaming world by his handle Snoopeh, said getting paid for his passion was always his pursuit.

Snoopeh is a retired Esports player who was recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and he is now in the business of teaching others on how to obtain the same success he’s had.

“I first started getting into gaming when I was six-years-old,” Snoopeh told News 2. “And so began my love for games.”

By his early teens, adults would hire him to play their games to help them level up.

“I was 14, I was making a couple thousand bucks a month,” he continued, “That was – for a small-town kid from Scotland – this was like real real money for me.”

Still, a long way from the Esport professional he’d become, Snoopeh was hooked.

“My mom did not get it. She was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re wasting your life,” he said.

To use a term from Snoopeh’s world as a former League of Legends pro, he performed what’s known as a counter gank. His response to the attack was to instead prove that he could do this for a living and be really good at it.

“I was 25, I had gone to over 40 countries playing on stages around the world in front of audiences of thousands to tens of thousands of people with millions watching online.”

Snoopeh said streaming took the sport to a new level and changed the jobs landscape.

“If you’re on a platform like YouTube, on Twitch, on TikTok, or Instagram, before it was about being famous.” He continued, “It’s not about that anymore. It’s about making a living doing what you love.”

He along with his friend Stonemountain64, who is a streamer with millions of followers, cofounded Pipeline.GG.

“The reason we started the company is there’s no real professional track to becoming a content creator, to becoming a YouTuber, to becoming a Twitch streamer. And we want to legitimize that path.”

Together and with a team of professionals, they teach others how it’s done.

“Now you can monetize directly with your fans, you can get a thousand loyal fans paying you $5 a month. That’s enough for some people to quit their job.”

It’s people playing for themselves and changing the game as we know it.