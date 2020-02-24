Flash flooding: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flash flooding is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and ignoring the warnings could lead to disaster.

Flash flooding often occurs when slow-moving thunderstorms produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time or when a line of storms moves over the same area. This is known as ‘training’. The water has nowhere to go in these situations.

Flash flooding can also occur due to heavy rains from tropical systems.

Staying Prepared

Always pay attention to Flood Warnings and avoid the areas where flooding is happening or is imminent.

Next, remember, turn around don’t drown! If you don’t know how the deep the water is, you don’t need to drive or walk through it. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet. Two feet of water can float your car easily!

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Tennessee is February 23rd – 29th. The News 2 Weather Authority has special reports for you all week. On Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy brings you the stories of Storm Survivors. You’ll meet people from across Middle Tennessee who came face-to-face with deadly storms, as they share the lessons taken away from their close calls.