Family seeks answers after Nashville mother, daughter go missing 17 years apart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been more than four years since Wanda Walker’s disappearance, and the memories are still fresh for her family.

“She was in education so she would make certificates if we made A-B honor roll,” said her granddaughter Quontesa Chambers. “She was all for her grandkids, her children, her family. She was always there. So, for her not being here, it’s tough. It’s difficult.”

Their family was all too familiar with tragedy. Wanda Walker went missing in October of 2016, and 17 years before that, Walker’s daughter Laresha disappeared as well.

“We haven’t heard anything. Her job hasn’t heard anything, none of her friends have heard anything. Nobody’s heard anything,” Wanda Walker told News 2 in November 1999.

Metro police believed Laresha, the 23-year-old mother, was abducted.

“She was supposedly going down to Murfreesboro to trade her car in and that was the last time anybody saw her,” said Metro Police Detective Matthew Filter.

Lakesha Chambers said she had a close relationship with her sister and there was no way she up and left her young son behind.

“Not with a 2-year-old son that she loved. She would do anything for that boy,” Chambers said. “What I couldn’t get out of my head was how everything was left at her house.” She said the door was locked and detectives agreed it was a strange situation.

“The radio was really loud and there was no evidence of her being there. Her car wasn’t there,” said Detective Filter. “I would say there’s definitely foul play considering that even her car had disappeared and had never been found. That’s extremely unusual. Cars always pop up somewhere.”

The inability to find Laresha’s Maroon 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva was different from the situation with her mother’s Nissan Maxima in 2016. That vehicle was found about a week after Wanda Walker went missing.

“There was a significant amount of blood found in the back seat, and it was her blood,” Detective Filter said. The blood led them to believe Wanda was killed.

Quonisha Gurley is the granddaughter and niece of the victims. “It’s a lot, you know. Because it’s not something that you ever get over – either situation,” she said. “You don’t have a burial site to go to. You don’t have these things to go to have closure or even to heal.”

They are hoping anyone with information will help solve both cases as the family leans on their faith.

“Definitely prayer and God have been the two things I’ve relied on through this process, and then extending grace to whoever did it and forgiving,” said Quontesa Chambers.

Detectives said there was nothing to indicate a connection between these two missing persons cases in the same family. If you know anything, call Metro Police or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.