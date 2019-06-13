Family desperate for answers after man shot, killed along Ellington Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —We’ve all gotten angry at another driver behind the wheel of our cars. However, in September 2016, road rage claims a man’s life.

Ryan Trent had moved from Knoxville to Nashville in 2015 and was engaged to be married.

Metro Police believe Trent was driving 55 miles per hour on Ellington Parkway in East Nashville when he was shot in the head.

He died almost instantly but his pick-up truck continued to travel, even going airborne twice, before crashing.

His parents have paid for billboards asking for information and are offering an $11,000 reward.

So far, no one has come forward.

If you can help, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.