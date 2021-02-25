Family and friends of missing Clarksville woman still search for answers in 1998 case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman’s disappearance remains a mystery, leaving family and friends still searching for answers decades later.

Shannon Arif went missing in 1998 from Clarksville, at the time her son was just 15-months-old.

“What struck a chord with me, is that her son doesn’t know what happened to his mother,” said Deanna McLaughlin, the Chairmen of Clarksville Crime Stoppers. “I have a daughter that is about 2 years younger than him, and I can’t imagine what it would be for her, if she was a baby and never knew her mother or father.”

Shannon was 20-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Investigators said she had blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’4”, and weighed around 100 lbs. Her husband, Rahyab Arif, said she was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

According to police, Shannon was last seen around 10 a.m. on March 16, 1998. She was reported missing by her husband the next day. Shannon was scheduled to work at a local Walmart, but never showed up for her shift. Her car was found locked, with her purse inside.

Friends of Shannon suspected her husband had something to do with her disappearance.

Michelle Martin, her childhood friend told News 2, Shannon will never be forgotten, and she will continue to fight for justice in her case.

“At some point, somebody might have the missing piece to the puzzle and maybe early on when the case was fresh maybe they were afraid to provide that information to law enforcement,” said Deanna McLaughlin, the Chairmen of Clarksville Crime Stoppers.

Following Shannon’s disappearance, investigators searched the Walmart area where she was last seen. Police used cadaver dogs but found no trace of her. Along with police, family and friends tell News 2, they remember passing out flyers hoping someone had information on what happened to Shannon.

In 2017, Clarksville Crime Stoppers featured Shannon on a billboard, in hopes new information in the case would be reported.

“We all know somebody that’s a crime victim, or a family member who lost somebody from a crime,” McLaughlin continued, “So, it’s just a way to help.”

Crime Stoppers has placed a kiosk inside the Walmart Shannon worked. They are working to add her story along with other missing persons to the kiosk.

If you have information that can help, then call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS.