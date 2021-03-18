Employers COVID vaccine policy versus personal choice: What’s allowed?

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — As COVID vaccines become more widely available, employers are weighing the pros and cons of implementing vaccine requirements.

Dontavious Jones owns Dollar City in South Nashville. The neighborhood convenience store has taken a significant financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had to lay some off. I had to step in and work a little more myself, and then we got hit with problems getting product, but we fought through!” Jones exclaimed.

In the last year, Jones has provided his 10 employees with masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies to protect them from COVID. As vaccines continue rolling out, he has considered asking ask them to get the shots.

However, Jones said he’s not comfortable making this decision for other people. “It’s not something that I would enforce,” he added, “As an employer, my worker, that’s a decision that them and their family need to have to figure out, if that’s best for their family.”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently issued guidance suggesting that companies can legally require their staff to get vaccinated.

“To be honest with you, it’s kind of a fluid situation because this is all new to us,” said Brandon Hall, an employment and consumer attorney.

He explained technically employers can set their own health and safety standards. He continued, “They have to look out for the health and safety of their employees and customers of the third party that are coming into their establishment because if they just turn a blind eye to it, then they set themselves up for liability for not protecting those individuals.”

On the flipside, Hall said mandating the vaccines could cause bigger problems since many Americans are reluctant to take a shot developed in less than a year.

“I think the best advice is to strongly encourage vaccinations but not make them mandatory,” said Hall. “Once you make them mandatory, then you kind of get into some grey areas there because you could have individuals with disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs that would prevent them from getting the vaccination.”

Hall also said if an employee has a bad reaction or harsh side effects, then they could be entitled to worker’s compensation.