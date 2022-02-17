NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The stakes are high, now the penalties are higher for Tennesseans selling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine and deadly enough that just a few grains can kill.

“If you sell someone fentanyl, and that person overdoses and dies, that can be prosecuted not just as the sale of fentanyl but second-degree murder,” said District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

The Davidson County DA said the idea of tougher charges, and longer jail time, is sweeping the nation in an effort to combat what many law enforcement officers consider one of the most dangerous drugs on the streets. “The sentence for second-degree murder is 15-60 years in the penitentiary, so it is among one of the most serious charges that we can bring.”

In February, Federal Prosecutors charged four men in the death of actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire.” In September, the 54-year-old’s body was found in his Manhattan apartment dead from a combination of heroin and cocaine laced with fentanyl. That high-profile case gained national attention highlighting what’s already being done locally.

“We have successfully used that law,” Funk said, referencing the cases of Nashvillians Christopher James Floyd and Charles Christopher Swann. The problem – these cases are hard to prove.

“It’s difficult to prosecute some of these cases just because the person who wound up providing it to the person who died was just a friend of that person, and they were using those drugs together,” Funk said. “The question becomes, did the person even know there was fentanyl in the drug? Is this the person that we’re even trying to target, which is a drug dealer who knows they are introducing fentanyl into the population?”

While both local men were charged with second-degree murder, Floyd’s final conviction was Reckless Homicide. He was sentenced to six years in the county jail. Swann, found guilty of facilitation of 2nd-degree murder, is serving eight years.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that we end this problem. What we are hoping is that we’ll have a deterrent effect so that people know if they sell fentanyl they will be prosecuted,” Funk said.

That includes murder.