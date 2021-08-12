Domestic violence at the center of Lebanon double murder, suicide

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – In April 2021, a domestic violence situation came to a head when two women were shot down in a Lebanon neighborhood.

The gunman, Shaun Varsos, shot his wife and her mother as they tried to run away. Varsos and his wife, Marie, were going through a divorce at the time.

“I think at the end of the day, Shaun was going to kill my sister no matter what,” Marie’s brother, Alex Youn said.

Youn said just weeks prior Marie had filed an order of protection against Varsos for assaulting her. Youn said she was fearful of possible violence.

“At one point in time, my mother discovered a knife under her pillow. And so, that’s when we had talked to my sister about what she was scared of, and she often times mentioned that she was scared Shawn was going to come and kill her,” Youn said.

Marie was living at her mother, Deborah Sisco’s, home. Youn said Marie was unaware that Varsos had been arrested for the assault charge and was since released before the deadly shooting.

“We installed security cameras at the house to protect. My sister also had to secure her gun,” Youn said.

Youn wished the tragedy that unfolded would have turned out differently, but he’s glad no one else was hurt in the process.

“It seems like even up until the final moments my sister was trying to take care of the community. My mother was trying to save my sister. They were doing everything they could,” Youn said.

Varsos later took his own life after killing both his wife and mother-in-law. But, beforehand he posted a cryptic message to his Facebook page.

The post was how Youn found out what was going on from his home in San Francisco.

“Followed Twitter and social media to figure out the updates at the time. I actually never got a phone call and sort of found out live time with the rest of the Nashville community,” Youn said.

Youn said over the last few months it’s been a process to grieve their deaths. He’s hoping that through the tragic situation he can bring more light to issues with domestic violence cases across the country.

Tennessee Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline: 800-356-6767.