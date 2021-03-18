‘Dipping our toes in’: Entertainment industry looks to recovery with vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It seems the past 12 months have been filled with repetition, despite the constant change.

“It felt like every week we were trying to keep up with new restrictions,” said Kendall Morales, event manager at Tomkats Hospitality. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.”

It’s why Acme Feed and Seed decided to close its doors in October. The well-known Broadway entertainment and restaurant venue noted it wouldn’t be reopening to the public until ‘science said it was safe.’

On April 1st Acme Feed and Seed will reopen – crediting the vaccine and community support.

“I feel like everyone is feeling more positive this time around just with the vaccine.” Morales said. “It’s making everyone feel a lot more confident, but we’re trying to not make it false confidence.”

Morales hoped when the time comes they won’t have to close because of cases spiking again.

She added live music will return, but no one will be allowed on the dance floor. Also, tables will be spaced six feet a part and masks will be required.

Despite Acme’s reopening, other entertainment and event venues remain closed. And for the second consecutive year now, CMA Fest has been cancelled.

“By January, it was pretty clear on the scale we do it [host CMA Fest] we wouldn’t be able to move the dates forward with the amount of facilities we utilize throughout the city. It just didn’t make sense,” said Sarah Trahern, the CEO of CMA. “I’m hearing a lot of shows are getting booked for July and August; not necessarily the big arena shows, but more the amphitheaters and smaller shows.”

Though it seems the vaccines provide a light at the end of the tunnel, nobody knows how far the tunnel goes.

“There seems like there’s this ‘hey, it’s right around the corner and you guys are going to be okay,'” said Barrett Hobbs, Chairman of Downtown Merchants Association and owner of several downtown bars.

“What people aren’t paying attention to is the hundreds of business owners who have done second mortgages, taken out loans, borrowed from families, have closed,” Hobbs continued.

Hobbs emphasized there is still a long way to go, “That’s why it’s important that the city and state find every way they can to help us continue to grow back and try to find ways to maybe help us with our cash reserves that have been depleted.”

The truth is, the industry is still very much hurting. The sales and shows lost last year will never come back.

When it comes to true economic growth, those in the entertainment industry have said it could be another 12 months or more.

“My hope is that we’ll start matching 2019 numbers after the Fourth of July, comparable numbers day to day, but as a whole for a whole year we’re probably [not seeing recovery until] 2022, 2023,” Hobbs predicted.

For Morales and those at Acme Feed and Seed, if all goes well in the next few months, the end of summer will look a lot better as Nashville continues to ease restrictions.

“Realistically, I think it’s going to be 2022,” Morales said. “We’ll see little pops of it come Fall, but I think until the Ryman and Ascend Amphitheater and conventions come back, I don’t think it’ll come back until Spring of 2022.”