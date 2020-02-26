Dickson family recovering from devastating floods one year later

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — “You cannot imagine what it’s like until you live through it.”

Russell Harris will never forget the extreme flooding he endured on February 6, 2019, in Dickson.

“I’m standing at the window watching the water rising, praying that it didn’t get inside,” Harris said. “As I’m praying, my feet are getting wet.”

Heavy rain poured one to two inches an hour from the afternoon until the next morning. It was flash flooding that rushed into Harris’ home.

“I was thinking…we’re in big trouble,” Harris recalled.

The high water left him and his family trapped inside to ride out the storm, “I saw enough looking out that window that I knew when we got up the next morning there was going to be a ton of work to do.”

Around seven inches for rain was dumped in Dickson that night.

Adding to the hopelessness he felt, Harris was in the midst of recovering from surgery and could barely walk. “The Red Cross were the first people to get us help.”

From gift cards to food and clothes, the Red Cross worked to replace items lost as well as help dry out the Harris home.

Now a year later, Harris is thankful for their generosity. And he is happy to be back on his feet and living in the same home, “You know, at the time, I thought it was the worst thing. But, it’s better than it was before the flood.”

