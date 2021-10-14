Daily stressors taken out on roads, says La Vergne police

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aggressive drivers make interstates and residential roads more dangerous. It’s a dilemma police officers from La Vergne said they deal with daily on side streets and school zones.

La Vergne Police Department Sgt. Eric Staats claimed he thinks pressures caused by COVID-19 have contributed to the problem.

“People are a lot less cordial lately,” Sgt. Staats said he sees people releasing their personal frustrations on the street. “Seems like this world, this nation, has become a lot more aggressive, less tolerant of others for anything.”

Some necessary changes that have caused delays and detours, like the construction happening on Stones River Road, has pushed some residents to the brink.

“He ran a red light, but he was so angry that he thought she did it,” he continued, “That he subsequently cut off a dump truck, almost caused it to wreck, chased a woman that was just going home.”

Sgt. Staats said the man was arrested.

La Vergne Police Chief, Chip Davis, said he also sees the anxiety added to driver’s days with school back in session and staffing shortages that lead to limited options for parents.

Chief Davis said more people are being forced to drive. “I do believe that COVID is a factor. It’s created a hardship for them to try to get to school.”

That’s one of the reasons the police department has taken a proactive approach directing traffic through congested areas. “To try to mitigate the risk of crashes, the frustration which creates the dangerous and hostile driving,” said Sgt. Staats.

News 2 digs deeper into the dangers posed by aggressive drivers and what cops are doing about it in our special reports ‘Aggressive Drivers’ on-air and on WKRN.com.

Even still, it’s clear people are in a hurry. “If you’re late you’re going to be late whether it’s one minute or one hours, you’re still late. Just be calm and be courteous,” said Chief Davis.