Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools

1  of  80
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Christian Community School Clarksville Christian School Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School ESP AT Glendale Ezell-Harding Christian School Father Ryan High School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Grundy County Schools Heritage Christian Academy - Mt. Juliet Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Highland Elementary Holy Rosary Academy Hope Leadership Academy Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Kinderland Lancaster Christian Academy Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lewis County Schools Lighthouse Christian School Lincoln County Schools Lipscomb Academy Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Madison Campus Elementary Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars Moore County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Watauga Ridgetoppers Wayne County Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare White County Schools Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools

Crime in School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – E-cigarettes in schools have become a huge issue for Middle Tennessee sheriffs and their SROs. Officers who patrol the hallways say vaping is on the rise and it’s a major health concern.

Years ago, e-cigs were bigger and bulkier. Now, most models are slim and can be easily hidden. Some even look like computer thumb drives.

Tony Pierce, the SRO Supervisor for Cheatham County Schools, says they have seen issues with vaping products all the way down on the elementary level, “We’ve had kids say they don’t want to go to the bathroom because kids are in there passing the Juul.”

Students as young as middle school are smuggling contraband in fake coke cans, inside hollowed-out deodorant containers, and even inside a book with a secret compartment.

Pierce says it’s not uncommon for students to get high in bathrooms, sometimes even in class, “kids are savvy enough, they can pull up and blow it down their sleeve.”

“It’s not like firing something up with a lighter,” Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said. “They have a battery in it, you get a hit or two, get your high, go to class, and we have students under the influence.”

Sheriff Rowland is alarmed by what his deputies have seized in the last 2 years, including a huge amount of contraband collected from one high school alone. Maury County has opened as many vaping cases in one semester this year as all of last year.

He says this epidemic must be addressed immediately, “This the new millennium drug of choice for kids in schools. This is the pot when you were a kid on steroids times ten.”

All of this for a product where the long-term effects are still unknown. “We’ve got 12, 13, 14-year-old kids using these things,” said Pierce. “When they get 30 to 40 what kind of damage will be done to their lungs from this long-term exposure?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar