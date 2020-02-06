Newsmaker: Preventing crime in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last year there were more than two dozen shootings at schools between kindergarten through 12th grade. However, this was not the case in Tennessee but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations 30,000 crimes reported in Tennessee schools over the last two years.

The State Department of Safety and Homeland Security handles many of these cases and comes up with proactive measures.

Supervisory agent with the Bureau of Preparedness with Homeland Security, Brice Allen discusses with News 2 the importance of safety in schools. The department’s goal is to take proper measures that help both students and faculty feel safe in schools across the state.

The biggest problem Metro Schools are facing right now is access management, who is coming in and out of these schools. Rural schools are also experiencing the same issue but on a smaller scale.

