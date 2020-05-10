Breaking News
TDH reports 243 deaths, 14,985 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
COVID-19: How are school systems planning for the fall, start of new school year?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools and put teachers, students, and parents into a new world of learning. Now, the start of a new school year is roughly three months away.

With Tennessee’s economy reopened, what is next for local schools? Several universities have announced a return to classrooms for the coming year. Local school districts are working hard to try to determine how to handle the situation.

What are the plans for student safety, transportation, sports, and activities? How are things going to shape up?

COVID-19: Schools Moving Forward

News 2 is digging deeper into how schools are planning to move forward safely. We have special reports all day Thursday, May 14, in every newscast.

