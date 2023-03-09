NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As News 2 investigates the growing trend of juveniles committing more serious crimes, we reached out to local law enforcement agencies for a closer look at what they’re seeing in their communities from 2021 and 2022.

Davidson County

Metro Nashville Police Department’s jurisdiction covers one of the biggest areas in the state with 8 established precincts. Metro even has a Juvenile Task Force to address crime involving kids. News 2 has obtained detailed data of the more than 200 type of offenses they have committed from February of 2021 to February of 2023. The statistics show that many of the violent crimes juveniles are accused of doing are increasing.

2021 2,442 offenses Homicide – 14

Aggravated assaults – 105

Aggravated robbery- 73

Aggravated burglary- 3

Burglary Motor Vehicle – 16

Stolen guns -43

Handgun Possession 1st offense – 103

Robbery Carjacking – 3

Weapon violations – 27

Drugs – 72

Vandalism – 100

Joyriding – 39

Weapon carrying on school – 9 2022 2,782 offenses Homicide – 19

Aggravated assaults – 105

Aggravated robbery – 70

Aggravated burglary- 20

Burglary Motor Vehicle – 121

Stolen guns – 43

Handgun Possession 1st Offense – 148

Robbery Carjacking -245

Weapon violations – 44

Drugs – 125

Vandalism – 100

Joyriding – 78

Weapon carrying on school – 15

In Maury County from 2021 to 2022, more juveniles were arrested. While some of the less serious crimes decreased like simple assault, the more serious crimes like aggravated assault, arsons and weapon violations increased. Below is a snapshot of the statistics provided to News 2 from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office for the 2021 and 2022.

2021 391 arrests Simple Assault – 141

Aggravated Assault -2

Intimidation – 13

Vandalism – 24

Drugs – 59

Arsons – 1

Weapons – 3 2022 457 arrests Simple Assault – 127

Aggravated Assault – 7

Intimidation – 7

Vandalism – 6

Drugs – 94

Arsons -3

Weapons – 5

Cheatham County Taking a closer look at the numbers from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office you see crimes involving juveniles decreased in many areas from 2021 to 2022. 2021 143 arrests Simple Assault – 9

Aggravated Assault -3

Intimidation – 3

Burglary – 0

Drugs – 20 2022 99 arrests Simple Assault – 9

Aggravated Assault -0

Intimidation – 2

Burglary – 3

Drugs -17

Montgomery County

Assaults, property crimes and drug offenses each saw a significant increase year-to-year in Montgomery County, according to the statistics given to us from the sheriff’s office. Below includes the total number of offenses committed by juveniles in nine categories from 2021 to 2022. These numbers only reflect incidents involving juveniles in schools or county limits. It does not include any statistics from the city of Clarksville.

2021 626 offenses Assault – 99

Sexual crimes – 11

Property crimes – 15

School Mass Violence Threat – 15

Tobacco offenses – 222

Drugs – 113

Disorderly – 114

Alcohol – 6

Minor offenses – 31 2022 694 offenses Assault – 117

Sexual crimes – 11

Property crimes – 19

School Mass Violence Threat – 26

Tobacco offenses – 117

Drugs – 195

Disorderly – 172

Alcohol – 9

Minor offenses – 28

Minor offenses – 28

Franklin

In the city of Franklin, the police department said theft from shoplifting has been a growing crime trend among juveniles they’re working to combat. The area saw a significant increase in that type of offense from 2021 to 2022.

2021 147 offenses Aggravated Assault – 2

Simple Assault – 18

Vandalism – 3

Robbery – 2

Theft/Shoplifting – 23

Drugs – 26 2022 156 offenses Aggravated Assault – 5

Simple Assault – 27

Vandalism – 3

Robbery – 1

Theft/Shoplifting – 33

Drugs – 21 Dickson County

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t have a large number of statistics to share from 2021 and 2022, however sent the following statement: “In the last 24 months, we have had 64 unruly juvenile reports, 48 assault reports, and 4 runaway reports. The majority of unruly juvenile and assault cases come from the high school. Unruly juvenile is mainly kids with vapes, tobacco, etc.”

Wilson County

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released it’s 2022 year end crime report involving juvenile crime. In 2022, there was a total of 461 arrests. The sheriff’s office said underage vaping is an ongoing issue with a total of 405 devices confiscated.

Drug arrests – 51

Tobacco violations (mostly vapes) – 136

Vandalism – 38

Theft – 22

Assaults – 58

Aggravated assaults – 5

Criminal Trespass – 2

Possession of weapon – 7

Disorderly – 41