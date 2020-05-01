Community support helped Nashville after 2010 flood, now helping city survive COVID-19, says former mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville mayor, Karl Dean navigated the city through the great recession of 2008 and the flood of 2010. The crisis management tools he used then could prove valuable now.

Karl Dean took office in 2007, aware an economic dip was likely but not the great recession, “No one predicted the depths of the great recession where it would be the worst downturn since the depression,” said Dean.

In May 2010, a rainy weekend was predicted, but not more than 13” in 36 hours.

The Orpyland Hotel, Opry Mills, Nissan Stadium, they all flooded. Neighborhoods in Antioch, Bellevue, and Pennington Bend, flooded. Dean says what got Nashville through disaster then is what is getting Nashville through disaster now, “the response by the people of Nashville I mean they deserve all the credit, they reacted so positively they volunteered, they pitched in and got the city moving forward.”

Once again, the people of Nashville are being credited, this time for bending the COVID-19 curve by staying at home and social distancing.

The flood of 2010 caused an estimated $2 billion in damages, it was the worst disaster to hit Nashville, until COVID-19.

The 2010 flood hit in May, shutting the city down as it prepared for CMA Fest. The message was stay away. Again, CMA Fest is cancelled, and won’t return until least next year.

The flood of 2010, like the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, produced calls for tough actions against citizens that proved to not be needed.

“On the first day of the flood people were advising me, call for a curfew, call for a curfew, cause people were worried about looting or other trouble. And it occurred to me…everything we asked people to do, they did and there was no need for a curfew here. And so I think people here will cooperate they will do whatever they can to help their neighbors, and they will do what they can to get us through this situation. That is a great strength and I think this city is resilient, it’s certainly resilient in spirit…Our best days are still to come and I still believe that,” said Dean.