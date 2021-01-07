City of Brentwood invests in additional license plate readers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., (WKRN) — Drive through the City of Brentwood and you are no longer anonymous. Currently, 28 license plate reader cameras are monitoring for criminal activity.

“It really is an extra set of eyes where our officers can’t be there the entire time,” City Spokeswoman Deanna Lambert said.

It’s been a little over one year since the technology, also known as LPR, was installed. Lambert said it was not without some push back. She explained, “We did have to assure our community that this is just recording license plate numbers.”

Brentwood Police Department credit LPR cameras to helping them solve more than one dozen cases.

The most common crime – car burglaries.

Crockett Park is now one of several parks monitored around the clock.

“We use the license plate reader cameras to be able to see which cars have been in and out of the area during the time when those crimes have occurred,” Lambert said.

The number of times these cameras alert police each day may be surprising.

On average, they respond to five alerts, including stolen vehicles, AMBER alerts and missing or wanted persons.

“We want the bad guys to know Brentwood has these cameras out there,” Lambert said, “We’re going to be alerted when those hot list cars, whether it’s a stolen car or license plate attached to a crime in our area, we’re going to know.”

The city hopes the technology prevents crime from happening in the first place.

In 2021, Brentwood will reach a total of 44 license plate readers in 12 locations. The investment in additional license plate readers totals just under $100,000.