Case remains unsolved nearly 40 years after sisters killed

Fourteen-year-old Carla Atkins and her 16-year-old sister, Vickie Stout, left their Dover, Tennessee, home to walk to a convenience store on September 17, 1980.

The girls never made it to the store and remained missing for three weeks before hikers found their bodies.

Each girl had died from a shotgun wound to the head.

Witnesses told police at the time that they saw the girls speaking with a man in a blue truck.

Thirty-five years after their murder, sketches of the driver were released to the public, and the following year, in 2016, Gov. Bill Haslam offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police though still have no real leads.

Anyone with information that can help solve this case is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

