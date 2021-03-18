Can I be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19? The facts explained

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — We’ve heard throughout the pandemic that vaccines are the pathway back to normalcy. But, everyone isn’t willing to roll up their sleeve. That leads to the question – can the COVID-19 vaccine be required?

It’s a complicated topic, but as it stands now, the short answer is no. According to federal law, employers, and others, can’t require a vaccination that’s administered under an Emergency Use Authorization.

“People need to understand that an EUA approval is not the same as a full approval by the FDA,” said Dr. James Hildreth, an immunologist and member of President Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force.



It’s an important distinction that Hildreth said makes all the difference.



“When the President [Trump] declared a National State of Emergency, that means that the standard for approval is a reasonable expectation that the vaccine would be effective. But the Emergency Use Authorization does not allow businesses, or even health care organizations, to make a vaccine mandatory. So until, or unless, there’s full approval of any of these vaccines you cannot make them mandatory.”

Hildreth believed full FDA approval will come. “I do know that Pfizer, Moderna, and J & J plan to seek full approval for the vaccines, and expect that they will get that.”



That’s important for a few reasons. While Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both said the Federal Government has no plans to make the vaccine mandatory, historically, states have had the power and would have the authority if a vaccine receives full FDA approval.



Another important factor, if any one of the COVID vaccines receives full FDA approval, then other vaccines may not be allowed to continue distributing under an EUA which may limit vaccine availability once again.



“Because,” Hildreth explained, “the Emergency Use Authorization requires that there be no approved treatment, or therapy, or intervention for whatever crisis you’re dealing with. But the minute something becomes fully approved, it changes the consideration for what an EUA can be issued for.”

At this point in the pandemic, Hildreth said the need for as many effective vaccine options is top priority.



“All of the vaccine makers, and people involved, have a singular goal which is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Speed is of the essence. That can’t be emphasized enough. Both to save lives and to get variants under control.”

Dr. Hildreth believed there may soon be a fourth vaccine option. AstraZeneca plans to seek EUA for their COVID vaccine by the end of the month.

