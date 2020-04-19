coronavirus

Broadway on the Brink: A look at COVID-19’s impact on one of Music City’s most iconic spots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Lower Broadway district has been silent a little more than a month. With the COVID-19 situation quickly developing, the Metro Board of Health declared a Public Health Emergency on March 15. Bars throughout Davidson County were shut down.

News 2 photojournalist, Ben Danter, captured how Broadway looks now. The empty streets, and quiet stages, masked with an air of uncertainty for a return.

How will one of Nashville’s most vibrant areas rebound? Bar owners open up about their concerns as News 2 looks at Broadway on the Brink.

You can catch special reports all day Thursday, April 23, in every newscast. Go inside the impact of this critical time, and how plans for the future are beginning to take shape.

