Broadway left with eerie silence during COVID-19 shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The signs are still spinning and the lights are still on, but Broadway is not the same.

“You look down the street and there’s no one. Absolutely no one,” Pat Hollander said.

Since Nashville Mayor John Cooper forced bars and restaurants to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic six weeks ago, silence fills the air downtown.

SEC Tournament flags remain hung up on light poles that welcomed fans to games that were canceled because of the virus. Music can still be heard through the speakers of a couple bars that remind people of what normal felt like on the street.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Hollander said. “The bachelorettes, the pedal taverns, where are they?”

Hollander has been taking photographs of the historic sights in Nashville. And she wonders how long it will be before the troves of tourists return to the sidewalks.

Bar owners are as well, especially Steve Ford at Loser’s Bar & Grill. Ford says he thinks his Midtown location will thrive at the start of reopening. But he hopes Broadway operates at least half of a typical summer season.

“They just canceled NAMM, all the big conventions are gone so that really helps downtown,” Ford said. “I don’t know if people are going to be back on airplanes any time soon with this going on. But I think people can drive here so I think Broadway will probably be at 50-percent.”

For now signs are left on every bar on the block to let customers know COVID-19 is forcing the closures.

How will one of Nashville’s most vibrant areas rebound? Bar owners open up about their concerns as News 2 looks at Broadway on the Brink. Click here to read more.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE