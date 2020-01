NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, take a look back at officers from across Middle Tennessee through the years.

World War I Victory Parade on West End Avenue, shows a police squadron – 1919 (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Captain Henry Curren, seen here in uniform. He served as Nashville Chief of Police, 1899-1914. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Police at Old Hickory Powder Plant in Cannon County – 1920 (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Officers raid a moonshine still in Humphreys County – 1920s. Pictured are Bob Holland, Sheriff J. L. “Fate” Smith, and the sheriff’s deputies. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Clarksville Police in front of the Clarksville Police Department building. Shown are Officers Curtis, Baggett, Small, Robertson, Ellerson, Blakey, Lee, and Balthrop. Also shown is a Harley Davidson motorcycle – 1930. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Lt. Jim English of the Tennessee State Police, with the “See Tennessee Tour” at Crossville, Tennessee – 1940. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Elvis Presley visiting the Tennessee State Capitol, Nashville, Tennessee, seen here with an unidentified police officer – 1961. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Tennessee State troopers welcoming tourists – 1971. (Source: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Bill Sorrells former Portland PD, now Assistant Chief Gallatin PD, standing beside 1983 Plymouth Fury (Courtesy: Bill Sorrells)

