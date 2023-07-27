WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — They are an extra set of eyes and ears in the hallways — dads and father figures are working to make schools safer in Wilson County. It’s called The Hallway Hero Project. News 2 sat down with the dad and grandfather duo making it all possible.

Inside the halls at West Elementary, David Purifoy and David Kempton make their presence known. According to Purifoy, they met 13 years ago when Kempton decided to marry Purifoy’s daughter.

“For me, it’s fantastic to be able to work so closely with my father-in-law because we’re a very, very close family as it is,” Kempton said.

The family is now co-founders of The Hallway Hero Project. The goal behind the project is to be an extra set of eyes and ears for the SRO by roaming the halls, double-checking doors, and volunteering during recess and lunch.

“There was a couple things that one of the volunteers found, that the door was not latching properly, and so, it wasn’t a big deal, but who knows?” Purifoy said.

The project is an idea that the two Davids have considered for quite some time.

“When I learned about the kids that lost their life [from the Covenant shooting] and immediately all I could think about was my two kids walking the hallways alone. At that moment, I said, ‘Alright, it’s time, we can’t wait any longer,” Kempton recalled.

The pilot program took off last spring at West Elementary, with a handful of father figures signing up.

“Lucy and Caroline are my two angels that I love being able to see more now that we’re doing this,” Kempton said.

Lucy and Caroline were no doubt the Davids’ inspiration.

“Several times, I’d pass them in the hallways…and they’d leave their line and run up and hug you and their friends would say, ‘Oh, is that your dad?’ or ‘Is that your grandfather?’” Kempton said.

Purifoy said the biggest responsibility of the job is to be an influence, a male role model, a hero. “It’s so seldom that a dad or a granddad can go in, and to me that’s the blessing of it, is having that connection, not just for my own grandchildren, but with any kids.”

“That’s really the ultimate goal, is to kind of connect more with your kids, and then the safety, the extra set of eyes and ears, that’s the cherry on top,” Kempton added.

The Davids said The Hallway Hero Project is not exclusively for men — women can also volunteer! If you would like to learn more or join, click here.