NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee ranks near the bottom when it comes to children and mental healthcare with access being a big problem. News 2 found that children suffering with a mental health crisis can find themselves on a waitlist to get into a psychiatric unit.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Heather Kreth, has seen the dark side of childhood today.

“I see 5-year-olds talking about wanting to be dead, and I see 18-year-olds wanting to be dead, and that is pretty much a normal day for me,” said Dr. Kreth. “Kids in the United States are not doing well from a mental health perspective.”

Dr. Kreth is a clinical director at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. When parents bring their child into their emergency room desperately searching for mental healthcare, there’s only so much they can do. Her E.R. is a medical facility—it is not licensed as a psychiatric unit for kids.

“Many families find that they come here in a psychiatric crisis with their children. And they can end up waiting 24, 36, 48 hours in the emergency room or in a bed,” said Dr. Kreth.

Stuck in limbo, these children are called “boarders,” as they wait in emergency rooms desperate for a bed to open at a psychiatric facility. But there are only a few of these facilities in Middle Tennessee and beds are often booked up.

“Unfortunately, patients can expect to wait sometimes for days or weeks before beds can be located for them,” said Dr. Kreth. “So, it’s obviously not ideal. It’s often counterproductive to their treatment needs because we are not able to get them started on what they need.”

Dr. Kreth said she would like to see the focus on prevention and intervention for kids, rather than more psychiatric beds.

For parents, here are red flags to watch with your child: sleep changes, moodiness, more crying, isolation, irritability, and not doing what they love.

Dr. Kreth said that parents need to get plugged into their child’s world.

“For example, when a parent tells me, ‘Oh, I don’t look at their phone. I don’t know what’s on there. That’s their private phone.’ I say, ‘Nope. You’re paying the cellphone bill, you need to kinda be aware of that.'”

Still, mental healthcare access is a challenge in Tennessee, which ranks 40th in the U.S., according to Mental Health America. For a child to see a psychologist it costs about $150-$200 a session. Many don’t take insurance. And the ones that do can have a 6-month-long waitlist.

“What families are faced with is, ‘do I keep my kid on this waitlist for this person who takes some insurance, and I’ll be able to get in with them in 6 months, or do I find a $150 per week to spend to get my child this treatment to help make sure we don’t get to this point of crisis,'” said Dr. Kreth.

Dr. Kreth said that a type of treatment called intensive in-home treatment is seeing tremendous success making sure kids don’t wind up desperate, scared, and in a psychiatric unit.