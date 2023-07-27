GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County students have been out of the classroom for the summer, but the district’s school resource officers have been training for their return amid a new push to add more armed guards to classrooms.

Sumner County has 51 SROs, one for every school, which the county commission voted to fund for the first time during the 2022-2023 school year following a decades-long push from Sumner County sheriff, Roy “Sonny” Weatherford.

“You hate that you have to have an armed guard in the school, but with the way things are going this day and time, you would be a fool not to have them in there,” Weatherford said.

Sumner County SROs are responsible for keeping students and staff safe. Weatherford told News 2 they conduct an annual study of their school building to ensure it is secure, in addition to daily duties including closing exterior and classroom doors which automatically lock with a key fob.

In addition, the sheriff’s office has a team working outside the schools to monitor threats on social media. If a threat is discovered, deputies follow a strict protocol, according to Weatherford.

“We actually send an officer to that student’s house, put the parent on notice, and search that room to see if they have access to a gun, so we’re really trying our best to keep our kids as safe as we can,” Weatherford said.

Their best efforts paid off earlier this year when the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office was recognized as a model agency by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Sheriff Weatherford wants to keep the momentum going; he hopes to obtain funding to add “floater” SROs to the district, which he said would ensure schools are protected at all times.

“If an officer had to go to court, they could fill in for them, if they were sick, they could fill in for them,” Weatherford said. “Right now, we don’t have that luxury. Our supervisors have to go now to fill in if we have an opening.”

Weatherford told News 2 the county applied for school safety funding from the state and is waiting for approval. If the district receives the money, the sheriff will begin advocating to add floater SROs.