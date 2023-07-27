RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — School safety Is something Patty Oeser always has to think about. “There’s been a lot of changes going on…implementing new things.”

Bullying and online threats were just a few of the many issues Oeser has been tackling after stepping into her role of safety director back in January 2022.

To help ease her heavy load, she hired a new assistant safety director earlier this year.

“We work hand in hand with each other on everything,” said Oeser. “He has done a great job as far as creating procedures and policies that we’re implementing this year.”

A reunification drill was also a top priority before the new school year begins. “It’s nice to have something that is structured and that our kids are going to be reunited in a structured calm manner,” said Oeser.

From that drill, the district has now changed its common language. Upgrading from words like code red and yellow to words like lockdown, secure, evacuate, and shelter.

“When something like that happens it’s very traumatic, and you want to reunite your parents with their children as quickly as possible, and with this process, it makes that quicker,” said Oeser.

The district already had school resource officers, but Oeser says with Governor Lee’s new safety plan the sheriff’s office will be able to hire nine more, staffing up to three SROs in some of their bigger high schools.

“Our supervisors are going to be able to get out and roam around and kind of fill in for SROs that have to be sick and out of the building,” she said.

But as the district prepares for students to return to school, Oeser says her priority will be staff getting to know students and focusing on their mental health. “That’s going to be our big push is just really having that relationship with our students and kind of taking a vested interest in their life,” she said.

The district has also implemented a new clear bag policy that will go into effect for those attending football and basketball games this school year.

Oeser says she’s also working on upgrading the district’s radio systems and is working to hopefully add an incident command center.