ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — There aren’t a whole lot of people in Houston County, Tennessee.

“Under 9,000 roughly, yes sir,” Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg said.

So when Sugg applied for five new school resource officers (SROs), he was surprised to see approval for every single one.

“When you have a department as small as mine, it’s hard for one officer to go and do security,” he said.

Houston County got $375,000 total, good for $75,000 for each one.

“That’s a great step for us. We don’t have a lot of tax base here,” Sugg said. “Those finances would be greatly appreciated and needed, of course.”

The move comes after Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) announced back in May the state would allocate $140 million for at least one SRO in every public school across the Volunteer State.

“It’s going to help a lot of small counties in Tennessee,” Sugg said.

The sheriff is just running into one big issue – training.

“We’ve got five that we’re ready to try and get into an academy,” Sugg said. “Now, that being said, some of these slots to get them in academy is coming slow because the academies are so overfilled, and that, right now, has been an obstacle.”

With the state approving grants across the state, Sugg said law enforcement academies have dwindling numbers of spots actually available.

“Finding people to do the job and then getting them trained are some of the things that we really weren’t counting on,” he said. “We’re learning these things as we go.”

When News 2 brought these concerns to state leaders, they pointed to the upcoming proposed special session for potential relief.

“It’s on our thought, we’re going to kind of work through it,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “Hopefully, if this call is broad enough to include public safety or school safety, then we can address some of those concerns as well.”

One solution the governor has floated is to use retired law enforcement agents.

“We’ve had discussions about training, annual training,” Sexton said. “We also have the governor who proposed Homeland Security officers who could provide the training for SROs. A lot of times, they’re retired military or retired police officers.”

Though Sugg is dealing with the training issue, he wanted to be clear on how he feels about the grants.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are to get it,” he said.

The governor’s office said the funding will be a regular part of his budget moving forward.